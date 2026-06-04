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FM: The harder Japan tries to hide its past, the louder the alarm rings for the world

2026-06-04 10:48:40Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Japan has been rather quiet about its militarist invasion, war crimes, and obligations under international law, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday, warning that the harder Japan tries to cover up its past, the louder the alarm rings for the international community.

Mao made the remarks in response to a media inquiry about comments by a Japanese Defense Ministry spokesperson, who accused China of making "repeated unfounded claims" after Beijing refuted Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi's comments on China earlier this week.

Koizumi took a veiled swipe at China during the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday, while pledging to continue strengthening the military.

"To this day, Japan remains unrepentant over its dark history", Mao said.

She further noted that Japan is misleading both the Japanese public and the international community by mixing up concepts: calling overseas military deployment "collective self-defense," buildup of offensive capabilities "acquiring counter-strike capabilities" and export of lethal weapons "equipment and technology cooperation."

The spokesperson said, "Facts do not lie. Juggling with words does not whitewash Japan's rearmament."

(By Gong Weiwei)

 

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