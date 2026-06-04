FM Spokesperson refutes U.S. reciprocity claim, urges protection for Chinese journalists' lawful rights

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning speaks at a daily news briefing, June 3, 2026. (Photo/www.mfa.gov.cn)

(ECNS) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning on Wednesday criticized the U.S.' professed commitment to freedom of speech and urged Washington to implement common understandings through concrete measures to ensure Chinese journalists' lawful right to work and reside normally in the U.S.

Mao made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to the "reciprocity " cited by the U.S. Department of State regarding media-related issues.

Since the two sides reached the three common understandings on this issue, China has implemented them in their entirety, and has facilitated U.S. journalists' reporting in China in ways such as visa approvals, whereas Chinese journalists' reporting rights have been severely curbed, the spokesperson noted.

She pointed out that hardly any Chinese journalists are allowed to raise questions at the White House briefings. Their applications for visa or residence permits are often delayed without explanation. Multiple journalists have been forced to return to China. Chinese journalists' applications for short-term reporting rarely get approved.

"Is that what the U.S. side means by 'reciprocity'?" Mao questioned.

The U.S. side keeps emphasizing freedom of speech, she said, questioning whether the U.S. labeling of Chinese media as a "foreign agent" or "foreign mission" is consistent with its rhetoric on freedom of speech.

What the U.S. should do is to implement the common understandings with real actions and ensure that Chinese journalists can work and stay normally in the United States, which is their lawful right, she said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)