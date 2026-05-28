China's largest meat processor Shuanghui apologizes after pork found with excessive antibiotic residue

(ECNS)-- China's largest meat processor, Shuanghui, issued an apology after regulators found antibiotic residue in pork produced by one of its subsidiaries at levels 37.5 times above the national safety limit, according to media reports.

The Heilongjiang provincial market regulator said pork hind leg meat sampled from a supermarket contained 7,700 micrograms per kilogram of lincomycin, compared with the permitted maximum of 200 micrograms. The product was manufactured in August last year.

The regulator said the company challenged the sample's authenticity, but the objection was rejected.

In a statement Thursday, Shuanghui apologized and said it had formed a special task force to cooperate with authorities in the investigation. The company added that internal tests conducted since October 2025, along with several regulatory inspections, had all produced compliant results.

Headquartered in Henan Province, Shuanghui has faced past food safety scandals, including a 2011 "lean meat powder" controversy and hygiene violations reported at a subsidiary factory in 2022.

(By Zhang Jiahao)