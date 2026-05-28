China's Taiwan Affairs Office calls Lin Chi-ling's resignation from TAICCA a wise decision

(ECNS) -- Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said Wednesday it was a "wise decision" for people in Taiwan's cultural and arts circles to recognize the nature of the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) and distance themselves from it.

Chen made the remarks when asked about Taiwan actress Lin Chi-ling's decision to resign from her position as a board member of the TAICCA in order to "avoid groundless speculation and misunderstandings."

Chen accused TAICCA of orchestrating and financing film and television productions that distort history and exaggerate alleged threats from the Chinese mainland.

He said the agency has become a political tool of the Democratic Progressive Party authorities to promote "Taiwan independence" in the cultural sector and to incite a "resist the mainland and protect

(By Gong Weiwei)