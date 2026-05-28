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Chinese military expels Dutch frigate from South China Sea waters

2026-05-28 13:50:50Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - A Chinese military spokesperson said on Wednesday that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command expelled a Dutch navy frigate from waters near the Xisha Islands in the South China Sea.

The Dutch frigate De Ruyter had "illegally intruded" into waters around the Xisha Islands and conducted multiple shipborne helicopter operations violating China's territorial airspace, said Zhai Shichen, spokesperson for the command.

The command organized maritime and air forces to take necessary measures in accordance with laws and regulations to expel and drive away the trespassing vessel, Zhai added.

"The Dutch side's actions seriously infringed upon China's territorial sovereignty and maritime and air security," Zhai said.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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