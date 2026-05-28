China launches world-first ultra-fast drug screening platform

(ECNS) - Tsinghua University and the National Supercomputing Center in Tianjin announced Wednesday they will launch an AI-powered virtual drug screening platform on May 30 capable of analyzing nearly 100 billion compounds in seconds.

The platform, called GalaxyVS, will run on China's next-generation Tianhe supercomputer to conduct large-scale virtual screening across millions of biological target pockets and chemical compounds, the institutions said.

Developers said the system could accelerate drug discovery by rapidly identifying promising compounds before laboratory testing.

They described the database as the world's largest commercially available compound library.

(By Zhang Jiahao)