China's second domestically built cruise ship completes sea trials

(ECNS) - China's second domestically built large cruise ship completed sea trials Wednesday, marking a milestone in the country's push toward "mass production" in the cruise sector.

China's second domestically built large cruise ship Adora Flora City returns to Shanghai on May 27 after a 12-day trial. (Photo/China News Service)

The vessel, Adora Flora City, returned to Shanghai after a 12-day trial during which all 149 test items were completed. It has now entered the final outfitting stage ahead of its scheduled delivery in November.

The trials tested propulsion, maneuverability, endurance, vibration and noise control, automated engine room operations, and lifeboat systems.

China has been working to build domestic cruise ship manufacturing capabilities, an industry long dominated by European shipbuilders.

The new vessel incorporates broader use of domestically produced materials and equipment, including balcony systems and entertainment lift systems, as part of efforts to strengthen supply chain self-sufficiency.

(By Zhang Jiahao)