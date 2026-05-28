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Insights | Russian expert roots for Russia-China cross-regional cooperation: The two sides always listen to each other's needs

2026-05-28 10:57:11Ecns.cn Editor : Wang Gaofei ECNS App Download

On the occasion of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, the 10th China-Russia Expo opened in Harbin, Heilongjiang province. At the same time, the 6th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation of Northeast China and the Far East Region of Russia was held.

"I have seen firsthand how the Chinese public and business community are eagerly anticipating the opening of the China-Russia Expo," recalled Ekaterina Zaklyazminskaya, head of the Center for World Politics and Strategic Analysis at the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences, when she made a business trip to China and started off in Harbin.

Combining her research experience with field observations, she found that the two sides always listen to each other's needs. Their cooperative programs and mechanisms have made bilateral communication increasingly profound, allowing friendship and cooperation to be continuously deepened and strengthened.(Wu Xinru)

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