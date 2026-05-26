EconoScope | China's Huawei 'Tau Scaling Law' signals new phase in the global chip race

(ECNS) -- When Huawei unveiled its "Tau Scaling Law" on Monday, a new principle aimed at guiding the future development of the semiconductor industry, the announcement signaled a shift in the global chip race: the growing search for a path beyond Moore's Law.

For decades, the semiconductor industry advanced under the logic of Moore's Law. In 1965, American engineer Gordon Moore predicted that the number of transistors that could fit on an integrated circuit would roughly double every year. He later revised the estimate in 1975 to around every two years. For more than half a century, the industry's progress largely validated that prediction, turning Moore's Law into a cornerstone of chip development.

Huawei booth at the 7th Digital China Summit. (File photo/China News Service)

But that model is reaching its limits.

As chip manufacturing moves from tens of nanometers to just a few nanometers, each new process has required exponentially greater investment and engineering complexity. The cost of developing cutting-edge chips has surged into the billions of dollars, while physical constraints are increasingly limiting further miniaturization.

Against this backdrop, Huawei's "Tau Scaling Law" represents an attempt to redefine the core objective of semiconductor optimization.

Instead of focusing solely on shrinking transistor size, the theory prioritizes reducing system-wide time constants, meaning the delays involved in transmitting signals across chips and computing systems. Through technologies such as denser interconnects, the approach seeks to improve efficiency not only at the transistor level, but across the entire computing architecture.

The significance of Huawei's proposal lies not only in technology itself, but also in the strategic thinking behind it.

For years, the global semiconductor industry has largely followed standards established by a small number of leading Western companies. China, despite being one of the world's largest semiconductor markets, has often been seen as a follower trying to catch up in advanced manufacturing processes.

The introduction of the "Tau Scaling Law" suggests that China is now proposing an alternative technological pathway, rather than competing solely within the existing framework.

Importantly, Huawei is not presenting the idea as a replacement for Moore's Law. Wei Shaojun, vice chairman of the China Semiconductor Industry Association, told China News Network that the two concepts can still coexist. Pursuing higher integration density also shortens the distance between transistors, which can in turn reduce latency.

In recent years, advances in computing have increasingly depended not only on transistor density, but also on packaging, interconnect architecture, software optimization, and heterogeneous computing. In other words, future breakthroughs may come less from a single manufacturing leap and more from coordinated innovation across the entire technology stack.

Huawei's claim that it has already designed and mass-produced 381 chips based on the theory over the past six years indicates the concept has moved beyond pure academic speculation. Whether this new law ultimately becomes an industry-wide standard remains uncertain, but it reflects a growing consensus that the semiconductor sector must look beyond traditional scaling to sustain future progress.

Huawei predicted that over the next six to ten years, companies, research teams, and ecosystems that prioritize "Tau Scaling Law" as a primary objective could shape the future landscape of computing.

The company also projects that its high-end chips could reach transistor densities equivalent to 1.4nm-class processes by 2031.

Beyond the success or failure of a single company, industry observers say the initiative could signal a broader effort to reshape the rules governing the global semiconductor industry.

As global technology competition intensifies and export restrictions continue to reshape supply chains, China has accelerated efforts to strengthen its domestic semiconductor capabilities. What is at stake is no longer merely the fate of a single company, but China's broader ambition to help redefine the rules of the global semiconductor industry.

(By Gong Weiwei)