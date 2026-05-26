China steps up flood and earthquake relief with new funding

(ECNS) - China's finance and emergency management authorities on Tuesday allocated an additional 160 million yuan ($24 million) in disaster relief funds as severe flooding and a recent earthquake strained emergency response efforts across southern provinces during the annual flood season.

The package follows weeks of heavy rainfall that triggered floods and geological disasters, while a 5.2-magnitude earthquake in Guangxi caused casualties and property damage.

China's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Emergency Management said 110 million yuan would be allocated to support flood-control and rescue work in Anhui, Hunan, Chongqing and Guizhou, including evacuations, search-and-rescue operations and efforts to remove safety hazards.

Another 50 million yuan was earmarked for Guangxi to aid residents and repair damaged homes.

The new allocation follows an earlier disbursement of 120 million yuan, bringing total emergency funding to 280 million yuan this month.

The Finance Ministry said it would continue monitoring disaster developments and strengthen financial support for local emergency response operations.

(By Zhang Jiahao)