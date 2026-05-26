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U.S. teacher and Chinese woman's story exemplifies people-to-people friendship: FM

2026-05-26 15:07:30Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The story between the U.S. teacher Ronald Sakolsky and Chinese woman Yin Yuzhen is a vivid example of friendly people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday at a regular press briefing.

According to the spokesperson, more than 20 years ago, Sakolsky, then working in China as an American teacher, managed to secure a donation of $5,000 to support the afforestation efforts of Yin and her husband.

Today, the saplings planted with that donation have grown into a forest of over 50,000 trees.

Mao noted that the stories of China-U.S. relations are written by our peoples.

He expressed confidence that the two peoples will keep adding new chapters of friendship and injecting fresh vitality into bilateral ties.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 

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