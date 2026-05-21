China stands ready to work with Serbia to consolidate iron-clad friendship: spokesperson

(ECNS) -- China stands ready to work with Serbia to build on the momentum of the visit to consolidate our iron-clad friendship, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, enrich people-to-people and cultural exchanges, strengthen coordination on multilateral affairs, and strive for more tangible outcomes in building our community with a shared future for the new era to deliver for both peoples, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a press conference in response to questions regarding Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's upcoming state visit to China.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry announced that at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vucic will pay a state visit to China from May 24 to 28.

China and Serbia have maintained high-level relations in recent years, with political mutual trust deepening and cooperation delivering fruitful outcomes across various fields, said Guo.

Guo said Serbia is the first European country to agree with China on building a community with a shared future for the new era and an important partner in Southeast Europe. Under the strategic guidance of leaders of the two countries, China-Serbia relations have been moving forward on a high level in recent years, he added.

The two sides have firmly supported each other's core interests and major concerns, cemented political mutual trust, achieved fruitful cooperation, maintained close coordination on multilateral affairs, and enjoyed booming people-to-people exchanges, Guo noted.

(By Tang Yuxian)