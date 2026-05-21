Five detained in Fujian over illegal additives on bayberries

(ECNS) -- Authorities in Zhangzhou, Fujian Province, said Wednesday that five people have been detained for using banned additives to soak red bayberries. Officials recalled 540 kilograms of contaminated fruit.

The investigation after a May 15 media report revealed that several bayberry purchasing stations in Fugong and Baishui towns, Longhai District, were dipping the fruit in unapproved additives.

The city's food safety office launched a probe and identified five stations involved. Inspectors seized 225 kilograms of contaminated bayberries and a quantity of illegal additives on site. Further tracing of the supply chain led to the seizure of 20.1 kilograms of illegal additives, the office said.

Authorities filed 12 administrative cases and two criminal cases. All contaminated bayberries and illegal additives have been destroyed.

In response, the city launched a 45-day rectification campaign beginning May 15 to cover the entire bayberry harvest season. Between Saturday and Wednesday, officials tested 639 batches of bayberries, all of which met safety standards.

Bayberries are a specialty crop and a key livelihood industry in Zhangzhou. The food safety office said it would learn from the incident, crack down on illegal additives, and protect consumers, growers and law-abiding businesses.

(By Zhang Dongfang)