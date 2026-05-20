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Chinese embassy in Rwanda warns citizens of Ebola risk after DR Congo outbreak

2026-05-20 16:17:56Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Chinese Embassy in Rwanda on Tuesday warned Chinese citizens in the country to take precautions against Ebola following a new outbreak in neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In a notice released on its WeChat account, the embassy said the World Health Organization declared the latest outbreak in Congo a public health emergency of international concern.

No confirmed cases have been reported in Rwanda, the embassy said. As a preventive measure, Rwandan authorities have stepped up screening and vigilance at border crossings with Congo.

The embassy urged Chinese citizens in Rwanda to stay informed about the epidemic, avoid high-risk areas, and refrain from contact with confirmed or suspected patients or high-risk animals. It also advised limiting unnecessary travel and avoiding crowded places. Anyone displaying symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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