Guangdong launches ten tourism measures targeting intl hub status

Guangzhou hosts China Tourism Day events on Tuesday. （Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn） Guangzhou hosts China Tourism Day events on Tuesday. （Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn）

South China's Guangdong province announced ten initiatives on Tuesday, China Tourism Day, to continue developing its status as an international tourism hub.

According to authorities, the initiatives aim to further advance the high-quality development of the province's tourism industry through broad upgrading and targeted benefits for the public and enterprises.

The measures cover building tourism-friendly cities, developing four cultural and tourism corridors, upgrading facilities, expanding high-quality accommodation resources, boosting performance and sports events, establishing a tourism development matrix, and strengthening inbound visits. "Balancing tradition and innovation, they facilitate the integration of culture and tourism and drive the high-quality development of the tourism sector," authorities said.

All 21 prefecture-level cities across the province have jointly launched more than 280 distinctive activities to attract tourists. At the same time, four markets featuring intangible cultural heritage items have made their debut.

Guangzhou hosts China Tourism Day events on Tuesday. （Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn） Guangzhou hosts China Tourism Day events on Tuesday. （Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn）

Exciting events including food carnivals, coffee culture seasons, and museum-themed parades are held in succession, enlivening urban vitality, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the province has rolled out ten premium inbound tourism routes to raise international awareness of Lingnan intangible cultural heritage and deepen cultural and tourism cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao.

Authorities have also unveiled five provincial-level high-quality agro-cultural-tourism routes, improved rural infrastructure, and accelerated the transformation of ecological resources into development strengths.

Xie Ruiqi contributed to this story.