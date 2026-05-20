Lineup announced for festival of contemporary drama

The 11th China Original Drama Invitational Exhibition announces the festival lineup at the National Theatre of China in Beijing on May 19. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn] The 11th China Original Drama Invitational Exhibition announces the festival lineup at the National Theatre of China in Beijing on May 19. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The 11th China Original Drama Invitational Exhibition is staging a vibrant showcase of contemporary Chinese theater from April to August, featuring 21 original works from state troupes, private companies and university ensembles.

With nine large-theater and 12 small-theater productions, the festival, co-organized by the National Theatre of China, highlights the creative vitality and stylistic diversity of China's dramatic arts.

Standout large-theater productions include Yan Shi Ji, a National Theatre of China centerpiece that traces a century of Lingnan culinary culture, and When We Two Parted, a dual-female-perspective exploration of women's resilience during tumultuous times.

The small-theater segment pushes experimental and humanistic boundaries. Productions like Huang Ying Studio's To Be Continued and San Tuo Qi Troupe's 6:3 Pro explore existential questions and avant-garde physical theater, while youth and community projects bring immersive, socially engaged storytelling to life.

A key innovation this year is the "Drama in Schools" initiative, integrating original theater into Beijing No 4 High School and Beijing Yu Cai School. Students experience master classes, watch theater classics, and receive guidance in staging their own productions, turning theater into a living tool for education, cultural confidence, and aesthetic cultivation.

Celebrating 11 years of artistic excellence, the China Original Drama Invitational Exhibition remains a vital barometer of contemporary Chinese drama, nurturing talent and bringing audiences works that are intellectually rich, visually stunning, and deeply resonant.