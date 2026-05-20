Chinese mainland says Taiwan politicizing health issues after WHA exclusion

(ECNS) – The Chinese Mainland on Wednesday criticized Taiwan after the island was excluded from the World Health Organization's annual meeting in Geneva for a 10th consecutive year.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council spokesperson Zhu Fenglian accused Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party of exploiting the issue for political purposes.

Taiwan authorities were "using health issues as a pretext" for political maneuvering and staging activities outside the World Health Assembly to gain attention, Zhu said.

(By Zhang Jiahao)