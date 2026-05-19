China launches multicenter trial of implantable brain-computer interface system 

(ECNS) - China on Monday launched its first multicenter clinical trial for a fully implantable brain-computer interface (BCI), marking a significant step toward the clinical application of the technology.

The trial, led by Beijing Tiantan Hospital, will evaluate a domestically developed 128-channel invasive BCI system designed to enable direct communication between the brain and external devices.

Brain-computer interface technology allows brain signals to be translated into digital commands that could assist patients with paralysis, spinal cord injuries or neurological disorders.

According to researchers, the system uses flexible, implanted electrodes to capture brain signals and a wireless, implanted device to transmit the data. The device is equipped with a rechargeable battery that supports wireless charging.

Researchers said the fully implanted wireless design could allow patients to undergo treatment and rehabilitation while reducing some limitations associated with traditional wired systems.

The launch of the trial marks another step in China's efforts to advance high-end medical technologies and accelerate the development of brain-computer interface applications in healthcare.

(By Zhang Jiahao)