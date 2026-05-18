Over 800 artifacts from Mexico, Peru on display at Beijing exhibition

(ECNS) -- The Maize·Gold·Jaguar: A Grand Exhibition of Ancient Maya and Andean Civilizations opened at the Capital Museum in Beijing on Sunday.

Featuring about 800 artifacts from more than 20 cultural heritage institutions in Mexico and Peru, the exhibition stands as the largest in the museum's history in terms of both the number of exhibits and the scale of international collaboration.

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit at the Maize·Gold·Jaguar: A Grand Exhibition of Ancient Maya and Andean Civilizations at the Capital Museum in Beijing, May 17, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Ziru)

Using maize, gold and the jaguar as its three central cultural symbols, representing the origin of life, the sacred and the messenger of the three realms, the exhibition guides visitors on a journey from the real world to the spiritual world of the Americas.

It spans three main halls and public areas of the museum, creating a 5,000-square-meter space for artifacts, along with an additional 5,000-square-meter immersive zone.

Ancient Chinese civilization and the Maya-Andean civilizations are presented side by side, offering visitors a dialogue that transcends time and space.

The museum's public spaces have also been transformed into a gigantic ritual arena based on the theme of "A Journey Through Time and Space: The Reincarnation of Life and Spirit."

The exhibition will include three sections. The "World of the Maya" section presents newly assembled Mexican artifacts that supplement previous touring exhibitions, with 90% of them making their debut in Beijing. "Treasures of the King" highlights archaeological findings from the Lord of Sipán tomb in Peru, unveiling the burial customs of the Moche elite and their sophisticated metalworking techniques. Interestingly, 80% of the artifacts have never even before been shown outside Peru, and half are leaving Peru for the first time. "Spirits of Nature" explores the emotional bond between humans and animals, with every exhibit on its first trip to China.

At the opening ceremony, Peruvian Ambassador to China Carlos Vasquez said the exhibition symbolizes a reunion of two ancient civilizations. "The strongest and most enduring bonds are often built on mutual understanding, respect and appreciation for each other's identity," and that "It is also an invitation to discover and understand contemporary Peru," he said.

(By Tang Yuxian)