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3 missing after Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Guangxi

2026-05-18 10:08:35Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Liuzhou, a city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, early Monday, leaving three people missing and four injured, local authorities said. 

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Liuzhou, a city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region
A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Liuzhou, a city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, at 0:21 a.m on May 18, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

The quake hit Liunan District at 0:21 a.m. at a depth of 8 kilometers, with its epicenter located in Taiyangcun town, 16 kilometers away from downtown Liuzhou, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

So far, 13 buildings have collapsed in the quake-hit zones. More than 7,000 local residents have been safely relocated.

The office of the State Council earthquake relief headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management activated a Level-IV emergency response on Monday and sent a work team to the affected area.

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