Chinese heavy-duty robot sets Guinness World Record for payload capacity

(ECNS) - A Chinese-made industrial robot has set a Guinness World Record for payload capacity, highlighting China's push to expand its advanced manufacturing sector.

At a certification event in Shanghai on Friday, Guinness World Records official Hu Xiaowen said the CR5000-3700 heavy-duty industrial robot, developed by Shanghai Chaifu Robot, achieved a maximum payload of 5,000.36 kilograms (11,024 pounds).

The robot was certified as the world's strongest industrial robot in terms of load capacity after undergoing testing by an independent third-party organization last month, according to Guinness officials.

The achievement marked the first time a Chinese industrial robot has topped the global rankings for payload capacity.

The robot is designed for use in heavy industries, including rail transit, tunneling, metallurgy, chemical production and nuclear power, where it can replace high-risk manual lifting operations.

It has already been commercially deployed in sectors such as subway construction, new energy vehicles and heavy manufacturing.

Data released by local authorities said the machine could reduce manual labor intensity and human involvement in dangerous procedures by about 80%, while improving operational efficiency by more than threefold.

(By Zhang Jiahao)