Chinese-made collectibles gain popularity among young consumers at Changchun expo

(ECNS) -- Original Chinese-made collectibles inspired by mythology, gaming and science fiction drew strong interest from young consumers at a model toy expo that opened in Changchun this week.

The First Northeast Asia Digital Culture and Model Toy Expo brought together model manufacturers, distributors and design studios from China and abroad.

A visitor photographs a model of Lü Bu, a mighty general from China's Three Kingdoms period, at the First Northeast Asia Digital Culture and Model Toy Expo in Changchun, Jilin province, on May 14, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Zhang Yao)

A Changchun resident surnamed Wang said he finally purchased a collector's model from the popular Chinese mobile game Honor of Kings after searching for it for a long time.

"I used to prefer Japanese and Western anime merchandise, but now I mostly buy Chinese-made products," Wang said, adding that local mythology and sci-fi themes feel more culturally connected while offering comparable quality at lower prices.

From contract manufacturing for overseas brands to original products occupying the mainstream market, China's model toy industry has achieved a leapfrog development in recent years.

Zhou Xiaomao, a representative of Guangdong Sembo Cultural Industrial Co., Ltd., said improvements in automated production and design capabilities have helped domestic building block products compete with imported brands at lower prices.

Two foreign visitors look at model toy exhibits at the First Northeast Asia Digital Culture and Model Toy Expo in Changchun, Jilin province, on May 14, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Zhang Yao)

Industry observers also pointed to the success of Chinese cultural IP such as Black Myth: Wukong as evidence of growing consumer interest in original Chinese-designed content.

Li Bainian, president of the Hong Kong International Toy Brand Association, said more young consumers are choosing domestic brands as Chinese companies strengthen their ability to develop original products and cultural themes.

(By Tang Yuxian)