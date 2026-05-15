Trump says looking forward to hosting Xi in Washington, D.C.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he is willing to continue to maintain sincere and in-depth communication with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and warmly looks forward to hosting Xi in Washington, D.C.

He made the remarks during a private meeting at Zhongnanhai in Beijing with Xi. The meeting came a day after Xi held talks with Trump, who is on a state visit to China from May 13 to 15.

Trump said that he is very grateful to Xi for inviting him to visit Zhongnanhai. His China visit has captured the world's attention and is very successful and unforgettable, he said.