Japanse post doubting Nanjing Massacre backfires

(ECNS) -- An online post by a Japanese user discussing how the Nanjing Massacre is taught in schools has drawn widespread attention, prompting responses from social media users in Japan and abroad.

The post, shared by a parent on X in early April, showed his concern after his daughter learned about the massacre at an international school. The comments that followed show that many netizens reaffirm widely documented accounts of the events.

The post has garnered more than 12 million, with some extreme remarks sparking outrage among global netizens.

Screenshot of the post by a Japanese parent on X.

A Thai user commented that it's absurd how the Nanjing Massacre is still being denied. "The problem is that it actually happened, but Japan's education system tries to erase it or water down the violence."

Screenshot of the comment below the post.

"UNESCO inscribed the Nanjing Massacre documents into the Memory of the World Register - the whole world knows Japan's atrocities, while you alone keep clownishly denying it," said another netizen.

Screenshot of the comment below the post.

A foreign netizen said that to this day, Japan continues to brainwash its own people, trying to make them believe that they were the victims of World War II.

Another netizen refuted the post, saying, "Never forget, never forgive, shame on any Japanese who denies the genocide committed by their so-called heroes."

Screenshot of the comment below the post.

At the same time, some Japanese users acknowledged the country's wartime actions, while others expressed differing perspectives on how the history should be understood and taught.

Screenshot of the comment below the post.

Historians widely estimate that more than 300,000 Chinese civilians and unarmed soldiers were killed after Japanese troops captured Nanjing in December 1937.

(By Gong Weiwei)