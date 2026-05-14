Chinese scientists achieve first asymmetric division of artificial cell

(ECNS) - Chinese scientists have developed an artificial cell model capable of asymmetric division, marking the first time an artificial cell has split into two distinct offspring.

The findings, published in Nature, could advance research into synthetic life and help scientists better understand how primitive cells evolved, according to the team led by researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

In natural systems, asymmetric division plays a key role in cell differentiation and development. Reproducing this process artificially has long been a challenge in synthetic biology.

The researchers designed a layered liquid-crystal droplet model that enabled what they described as a "peeling-style" asymmetric division process allowing a parent cell to split into two different structures—a droplet and a vesicle—without complex external manipulation.

This approach could help researchers build artificial cell populations capable of functional differentiation and generational inheritance. However, artificial cells still cannot continuously self-replicate like natural cells, and future research will focus on enabling stable, multi-generational reproduction.

(By Zhang Jiahao)