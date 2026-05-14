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Exhibition celebrates the horse's cultural role

2026-05-14 14:58:34chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Tang Yuxian ECNS App Download

Horse-themed paintings and sculptures by Chinese and Belarusian artists are on show at Yanhuang Art Museum in Beijing. (Photo by Lin Qi/chinadaily.com.cn)

The horse, one of the world's most beloved creatures, represents strength, courage, freedom, and loyalty in various cultures, and is this year's Chinese zodiac animal.

The exhibition New Steeds of the Silk Road recently opened at Yanhuang Art Museum in Beijing, showcasing works by artists from China and Belarus that celebrate the horse's masculine figure and rich symbolism through paintings and sculptures. The exhibition runs until May 18.

Horses, used for transportation, once played an important role in the exchange of commodities and cultures along the ancient Silk Road. These days, through the creative hands of artists, they gallop across the land, producing emotional resonance that connects audiences from diverse backgrounds.

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