China-Europe Railway Express hits 130,000 trip milestone, carrying goods worth over $520 billion

(ECNS) -- The China-Europe Railway Express completed its 130,000th trip last Saturday, with the total value of goods shipped exceeding $520 billion, according to the China State Railway Group.

The milestone was marked by the departure of train X8037 from Zhengzhou Putian Station in central China's Henan Province. The train left at 10 a.m. local time bound for Hamburg, Germany.

The service now connects 129 Chinese cities with 235 cities in 26 European countries and more than 100 cities in 11 Asian countries, covering most of Eurasia. The company has designated 93 scheduled routes running at up to 120 kilometers per hour.

To improve transport efficiency, the maximum number of cars per train has been increased to 55, with traction capacity raised to 3,000 metric tons. Outbound and return services are now running in a largely balanced manner between outbound and return trips, with the container loading rate remaining stable at 100%.

The company said 22 fully scheduled China-Europe Railway Express trains now run each week between nine Chinese cities and six European cities. By the end of April, these services had made more than 1,700 trips. The average value per container has increased by 41%.

Freight rates have dropped by over 40 percent since the service was launched. The railway now transports more than 50,000 types of goods across 53 categories. Major exports include automobiles and auto parts, machinery, electronics, and electrical equipment, while imports via the railway include European timber, pulp, specialty agricultural products and daily consumer goods.

(By Tang Yuxian)