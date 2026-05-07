China responds to Japan launching offensive missiles overseas

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday Japan's right-wing forces are pushing for the acceleration of remilitarization, adding Japan's neo-militarism is rising and posing a threat to regional peace and stability.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to a query about reports saying that Japan recently fired Type 88 missiles in the joint military exercise "Balikatan" between the U.S. and the Philippines, the first time Japan launched offensive missiles overseas after the WWII.

Lin noted Japan once invaded and imposed colonial rule over the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries, and thus shoulders grave historical responsibilities. As the world marks the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Tokyo Trials, not only has Japan, the aggressor, failed to deeply reflect on its historical crimes, it has even sent military forces overseas and fired offensive missiles under the pretext of security cooperation.

Lin said this is yet another example of the Japanese right-wing forces' push for accelerated remilitarization of Japan. They have repeatedly breached Japan's exclusively defense-oriented policy and relevant rules in international and domestic laws. Some of their policies and moves have gone far beyond the scope of self-defense.

The serious lack of education on true history, the fundamentally wrong historical views, compounded by strategies for military rearmament and preparation for war, have led to the malevolent emergence of neo-militarism in Japan and put regional peace and stability under threat, said the spokesperson.

"We urge the Japanese side to deeply reflect on its history of militarist aggression, and honor its commitments and stay prudent in military and security areas," Lin added.