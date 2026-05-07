Comicomment | Gun violence: America's unending human rights failure

A shooting at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association has once again drawn attention to America’s deepening political polarization and rampant gun violence.

As shock continues to ripple through U.S. political circles, multiple shootings across the country have left more than a dozen people dead or injured. From elite venues frequented by politicians to ordinary city streets, the latest violence has further heightened public fears over gun control and public safety.

U.S. media noted that while politicians and high-profile figures are protected by security personnel, ordinary Americans facing persistent gun violence are left feeling “more vulnerable” and “more helpless.”

Data released in January 2026 by the U.S.-based Gun Violence Archive showed that more than 14,600 people were killed and about 26,100 injured in gun-related incidents in 2025. Separate media reports said roughly 13.1 million firearms were sold in the United States that year alone.

The right to life is the most fundamental human right. The Statue of Liberty may symbolize freedom, but the endless sound of gunfire continues to expose America’s deepening failures in governance and public safety.