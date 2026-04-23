Study finds gene therapy may improve hearing in some deaf patients

(ECNS) - An experimental gene therapy improved hearing in most patients with a rare form of congenital deafness, according to results from a China-led clinical study published in the journal Nature.

The multi-center trial, led by researchers at Fudan University's Eye and ENT Hospital, targeted patients with OTOF gene-related deafness, a severe condition that typically causes profound hearing loss from birth.

The study followed 42 patients, ranging in age from 9 months to 32 years, for up to two and a half years. Participants received a one-time injection delivering gene therapy to the inner ear to compensate for defective auditory proteins.

The results showed that around 90% of patients regained hearing, with gains that were sustained over the follow-up period.

Among those with longer-term data, patients were able to detect everyday speech, and some could perceive quieter sounds, the study said.

The treatment also showed benefits in adults. Of three patients aged over 20, two recorded notable improvements in hearing sensitivity during follow-up.

Congenital deafness affects an estimated 26 million people worldwide. Currently, treatment options are limited and typically rely on devices such as cochlear implants rather than drug-based therapies.

(By Zhang Jiahao)