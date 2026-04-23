China sees higher grain output, stable prices in 2026: official report

(ECNS) - China expects grain output to rise in 2026, with prices remaining broadly stable, according to an official agricultural outlook report covering the next decade.

The China Agricultural Outlook Report (2026–2035), compiled by a market analysis team under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, forecasts average grain yields will reach 400 kilograms per mu (1 mu ≈0.06 hectare) in 2026, lifting total output to 716 million metric tons, up 0.2% from the previous year.

Oilseed production is projected to reach 42.04 million tons, up 2.6% year-on-year, the report said.

On consumption, edible vegetable oil demand is expected to fall by 0.2%, while soybean and dairy consumption are both forecast to rise by 0.6%. Agricultural imports are expected to decline, while exports of traditional competitive products may increase.

The report said agricultural prices would remain generally stable, with most products likely to show a "stable-then-rising" trend for the year.

Looking ahead, China's grain output is projected to reach 733 million metric tons by 2030 and 753 million metric tons by 2035, supported by steady gains in planting area and yields, while consumption is expected to peak around 2032 before easing.

(By Zhang Jiahao)