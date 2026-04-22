Exoskeleton robot helps disabled woman stand at Canton Fair

(ECNS) -- A visitor with a disability from Argentina stood and walked with the aid of a Chinese exoskeleton robot at the 139th China Import and Export Fair, commonly known as the Canton Fair, highlighting the growing real-world impact of the country’s robotics industry.

On the opening day of last Wednesday in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, an Argentine businesswoman arrived at the venue in an electric wheelchair and waited in line at an exoskeleton robot booth. After about 30 minutes, with assistance from staff, she was fitted with the device. She then managed to stand up and take several steps with the support of the robot.

According to the exhibitor, the device she tried was a waist-assisted exoskeleton designed to help people with mobility impairments walk. The robot can detect subtle human movements and interpret the user’s intention, using motorized support to assist leg motion.

The service robotics zone also featured a wide range of products, including AI-powered real-time translation glasses, patrol robots, and autonomous cleaning machines.

Exhibitors said these technologies are no longer confined to laboratories, but are mass-produced, market-ready, and in high demand.

China’s intelligent manufacturing sector is moving rapidly from innovation to commercialization, with robotics emerging as a new calling card for the country’s high-tech exports.

(By Gong Weiwei)