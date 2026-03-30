Chongqing condiment gets 'global face' in Sino-Singapore design push

By Liu Xinyu

(ECNS) – A cross-border design collaboration between Chinese and Singaporean partners is giving a popular Chongqing condiment a fresh "global face," as part of efforts to expand into overseas markets.

Packaging for "Xiangliao," a local xiaomian seasoning brand, has entered the sampling stage, according to the Chongqing Representative Office of the Design Business Chamber Singapore (DBCS). The project is being developed with Singapore-based Pinch Design.

Xu Fei, general manager of Chongqing Xiangliao Brand Management Co., Ltd. and founder of the "Xiangliao" brand, told China News Service its overseas business currently follows two main tracks: direct exports to restaurants in Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States, and online sales to overseas consumers through cross-border e-commerce platforms.

Exports generate several million yuan annually and are growing rapidly, he said.

"Singapore design firms bring precisely the international perspective and understanding of the Southeast Asian market that we urgently need for our global expansion," Xu said.

He noted that while the brand has a strong local design team, the decision to partner with the higher-cost Singaporean firm was driven by its expertise in overseas market consulting, insights, and research.

Through this collaboration, Xu hopes to align the product packaging with market expectations in visual aesthetics, brand perception, and consumer habits-using Singapore as a reference point-while maintaining the product's authentic Chongqing flavor, ease of use, and adaptability to various settings, ultimately helping the world embrace the taste of Chongqing.

The collaboration began in late 2025, with the Singapore team conducting market research and purchasing Xiangliao products through overseas channels to better understand the consumer experience.

In March 2026, three designers from the Singapore team made a dedicated trip to Chongqing to explore time-honored and community noodle shops, documenting the flavor profiles, production techniques, consumption settings, and the stories behind local eateries. By immersing themselves in the local culture and design heritage, they gathered vivid material for the packaging design, aiming to blend local elements with an international aesthetic.

"Through field research and multiple rounds of discussions, we've embraced a design philosophy centered on internationalization, digitalization, industrialization, and sophistication," said Leeyau Chun Chuan, senior consultant for brand and design at Pinch Design and honorary treasurer of DBCS. "We aim to break away from the traditional regional image of Chongqing's xiaomian seasoning and create a premium packaging system that combines cultural depth with contemporary appeal, suited to global consumption trends."

The team's innovative approach focuses on visual design and functional adaptation, aiming to elevate aesthetics, enhance convenience, and create content with strong social media potential. Through design, they seek to translate the authentic flavors of Chongqing into a brand story that resonates with international audiences.

As a key platform for design-focused international exchange under Chongqing's designation as a UNESCO City of Design and the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity (CCI), the Chongqing Representative Office of DBCS was officially inaugurated in December 2025. Located at the Chongqing Industrial Design Headquarters Base, it currently stands as the association's first and only representative office in China.

Photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows the Chongqing Industrial Design Headquarters Base. (Photo by Liu Xinyu/China News Service)

"Good design should lead to good business," said Li Xiaomeng, chief representative of the DBCS Chongqing office. Chongqing, as a major manufacturing hub in China, provides solid support for turning design concepts into tangible products, he added.

The design journey of this condiment reflects a growing trend of deep integration between Chongqing's manufacturing sector and international high-end producer services, jointly exploring regional markets.

The Xiangliao brand and Pinch Design are set to participate in the upcoming Chongqing Food Packaging Design Award, with redesigned products expected to be showcased in supermarkets and other venues in Singapore and beyond, serving both brand exposure and market testing, forming a closed loop from design to competition to market.

According to an official from the Chongqing Economic and Information Commission, the Chongqing Food Packaging Design Award will bring together top international resources as part of the city's efforts to enhance its status as a City of Design.

The competition aims to establish an international platform that integrates project incubation and outcome commercialization, moving design innovation from concept to practice and fostering a virtuous cycle where design empowers industry, which in turn nurtures further design innovation.