Logitech faces backlash in China over Douyin post comparing customers to dogs

(ECNS) - Swiss computer peripherals maker Logitech has apologized after a promotional post on its official Douyin account in China sparked criticism for insulting consumers, triggering online backlash, according to media reports.

Screenshot of Logitech's Douyin post. (Photo: Screenshot)

The post, published on Thursday, suggested that consumers who said they would not spend more would still return "like dogs" after price cuts.

It reads: "You say 'I won't spend another penny,' but once I cut prices, won't you still come running like a dog?" The wording drew widespread criticism, and the video was later removed.

In a statement issued the same day, Logitech China said the content was "extremely inappropriate" and apologized.

The company clarified that the Douyin account, "Logitech G Official Flagship Store," is operated by an authorized third-party sales partner.

It stated that the post was published by an operator employee who had bypassed Logitech China's internal review process, which was a violation of company guidelines.

Logitech China said it would strengthen oversight of marketing activities by authorized stores to prevent similar incidents.

(By Zhang Jiahao)