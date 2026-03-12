National Tree Planting Day: China's greening efforts by the numbers

China celebrated its 48th National Tree Planting Day on Thursday. The figures below highlight the country's greening efforts.

According to a report released by the National Greening Commission, the country's forest and grass coverage rate has exceeded 56 percent.

China completed 127 million mu (about 8.47 million hectares) of land greening in 2025, according to the National Forestry and Grassland work conference held in January.

The annual achievement included 53.45 million mu (about 3.56 million hectares) of afforestation and 73.9 million mu (about 4.93 million hectares) of degraded grassland restoration.

China's forest coverage rate now stands at 25.09 percent, with a forest stock volume of 20.99 billion cubic meters.