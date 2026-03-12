Local governments in China adopt OpenClaw-based AI 'agent' for administrative work

(ECNS) - Several Chinese local governments are deploying artificial intelligence “agent” systems based on the OpenClaw framework to help manage administrative work and public services, according to local media reports.

(Photo: Courtesy of the official WeChat account of Yixing Fabu)

In the eastern Chinese city of Yixing, Jiangsu Province, authorities recently launched a government AI assistant system based on the OpenClaw AI agent framework and have deployed it locally to support government operations.

The system is designed to automate administrative tasks and provide intelligent support in cross-departmental coordination, document processing, public feedback analysis, and more.

Local officials said the system integrates large language models with Yixing's government data and aims to improve efficiency in office work and public service management.

Other Chinese cities are also experimenting with similar technology. In Shaoxing, East China's Zhejiang Province, local authorities have installed an OpenClaw-based AI agent system to assist officials with tasks such as document analysis, compliance checks and workflow planning.

In Huizhou, Guangdong Province, officials have also introduced an AI-powered government service assistant designed to help residents access online services more easily. The system can recognize user requests and guide citizens directly to relevant government service portals.

However, the deployment of such technologies has also raised security concerns. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and some regional authorities have recently issued warnings about potential risks associated with these applications, including data leakage, unauthorized system access and supply-chain vulnerabilities.

(By Zhang Jiahao)