China's economy：From resilient to promising | Views From Chang'an Avenue

During China’s 2026 “Two Sessions”, the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan for national economic and social development was submitted for deliberation. As a key blueprint for the country’s development over the next five years, the plan has drawn wide attention. From high-quality growth to economic resilience, and from technological innovation to consumer vitality, China’s economy is entering a new stage of development while continuing its transformation in a complex global environment.

Against this backdrop, people hold a range of expectations and observations about China’s economic future. So how do Chinese and foreign passersby view the prospects of China’s economy? Let’s head to Chang’an Avenue in Beijing and hear what they have to say.

(By Huang Fang, Zhang Jiahao, Xu Jiawen Intern: Huang Lan)