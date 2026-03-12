China's forest, grassland coverage reaches 56% after large-scale afforestation

(ECNS) - China's combined forest and grassland coverage has reached more than 56% of the country's land area after 3.56 million hectares of afforestation were completed over the past year, an official report released Thursday showed.

The report, published by China's National Greening Committee on the country's annual Tree Planting Day, said 4.93 million hectares of degraded grasslands were restored in 2025.

China's forest coverage reached 25.1% in 2025, while the country's forest stock volume reached 20.988 billion cubic meters.

Over the past decades, China has carried out large-scale afforestation and ecological restoration programs aimed at improving environmental conditions and expanding forest resources.

The report said China's forestry and grassland industries generated nearly 11 trillion yuan ($1.5 trillion) in total output value, highlighting the growing economic role of forest-related industries.

Annual timber production reached 140 million cubic meters, while forest food production exceeded 240 million metric tons, according to the report.

Forest tourism and related activities continued to grow in popularity, with ecological tourism sites receiving more than 3 billion visits annually.

(By Zhang Jiahao)