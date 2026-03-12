China's national legislature holds closing meeting of annual session

The 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held the closing meeting of its fourth session on Thursday.

The closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

At the meeting, lawmakers approved the government work report and the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development.

They voted to adopt the Ecological and Environmental Code, the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law and the National Development Planning Law.

Lawmakers voted to pass a resolution on the implementation of the 2025 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2026 plan for national economic and social development, and approved the 2026 plan.

They voted to pass a resolution on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2025 and on the central and local budgets for 2026, and approved the central budget for 2026.

Lawmakers voted to adopt a resolution on the work report of the NPC Standing Committee, a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Court, and a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

They also voted to adopt a decision on approving the report of the NPC Standing Committee on the work of the overhaul of laws and the proposed handling of certain laws and decisions.

Zhao Leji delivered a speech at the closing meeting.