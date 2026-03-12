LINE

Chinese lawmakers adopt Ecological and Environmental Code

(ECNS) - Chinese lawmakers voted to adopt the Ecological and Environmental Code at the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress held in Beijing on Thursday.

