Highlights from Foreign Minister Wang Yi's news conference

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a press conference on Sunday on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Wang answered questions of journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policy and external relations. Here are some highlights from the press conference.

On head of state diplomacy

Heads-of-state diplomacy is the anchor of Chinese diplomacy.

On China-Russia ties

China-Russia relations remain "as steady as rock" despite test of winds, rains.

On APEC

China is committed to translating the goal of building an Asia-Pacific community into concrete action and turning the blueprint into reality as it hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, this year.

On U.S.-Iran conflict

China calls for an immediate stop to military operations in the Middle East to prevent further escalation and avoid the spillover of the conflict.

On global governance

Over 150 countries and international organizations have voiced support for the Global Governance Initiative; Leading status of the UN must be strengthened, not weakened.

On China-U.S. ties

China and the U.S. can't change each other, but can change how they get along; China is always committed and open to cooperation with the U.S..

On neighborhood diplomacy

China always places neighboring region a priority in its diplomatic agenda.

On China-Europe ties

China-Europe relations have been regaining strength; China is not a competitor but a global partner.

On China-Africa ties

For 70 years, China-Africa friendship has withstood changes in international circumstances.

On globalization

Pursuing protectionism is akin to locking oneself in a dark room; Principle is to leave no country behind, pathway is for countries to draw on each other's strengths.

On China-Japan ties

The future of China-Japan relations hinges on Japan's choice

On South China Sea

Peace, cooperation and friendship should be the new narrative in the South China Sea.

On China-India relations

SCO Tianjin Summit brought about further improvement in China-India relations

On Taiwan question

Taiwan has been an integral part of China since ancient times; Taiwan's DPP is the root cause of disruption to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

On community with shared future for mankind

Our enemies are not each other, they are poverty, war, hunger and injustice.