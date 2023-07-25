HKSAR chief executive John Lee meets Singapore PM

(ECNS) -- Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee Ka-chiu met with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday in Singapore, during his weeklong visit to Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia. Lee thanked the prime minister for supporting Hong Kong's admission to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Hong Kong's bid to join the RCEP is a significant step to strengthen its relationship with ASEAN countries, said Lee.

He said the HKSAR government is ready to conduct exploratory discussions with RCEP members, including Singapore, to deepen mutual understanding and lay a foundation for the ensuing formal negotiations.

Hong Kong and Singapore have maintained close economic relations for years. He noted that Singapore is Hong Kong’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia as well as an ASEAN country with most Hong Kong-based companies. In 2022, the bilateral trade in goods amounted to HK$481.5 billion (S$83.5 billion).

Lee will visit Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, on Tuesday for the second station of his ASEAN countries trip.