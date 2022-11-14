Mass nucleic acid testing cancelled in parts of China

Photo shows a nucleic acid testing venue in Shanghai. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Many parts of China announced the cancelation of mass nucleic acid testing as a circular on further optimizing the COVID-19 response that includes 20 prevention and control measures was issued on Friday by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

As of Monday, coastal city Sanya in Hainan Province, Fuzhou City in southeast China’s Fujian Provicne, Guangchang County in Jiangxi Province, Yanji City in Liaoning Province, Hefei City in Anhui Province, Shijiazhuang City in Hebei Province, and Shanghai have announced that mass nucleic acid testing will be abolished or suspended, according to National Business Daily..

According to the newly released circular, secondary close contacts will no longer be identified. The categories of COVID-19 risk areas will be adjusted from "high, medium and low" to "high and low" to minimize personnel under quarantine or health monitoring.

COVID-19 nucleic acid testing should be conducted among people working in high-risk positions or in key groups in regions with no infections, according to the ninth edition of China's COVID-19 control protocols, the circular said, adding that expanding test coverage is forbidden.