China, Singapore extend giant panda protection research cooperation

Giant panda Hu Bao gives birth to a panda cub at River Wonders in SIngapore, Aug. 14, 2021. (Photo provided by China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda)

(ECNS) -- China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA) and Singapore’s Mandai Wildlife Group on Friday signed an agreement to extend cooperation on giant panda protection via video link, announcing that Chinese giant pandas Hu Bao and Wu Jie will stay in Singapore until September 2027.

CWCA and Mandai Wildlife Group signed a 10-year agreement on giant panda protection research in 2009thatmarked the 20th anniversary of China-Singapore diplomatic relations. The two pandas had first arrived in Singapore back in 2012.

Both sides have been cooperating well in the past 10 years and made remarkable progress in giant panda protection and breeding, scientific research, technical exchanges, public education, and people-to-people exchange.

The extended agreement will continue to focus on bilateral cooperation on forestry and biodiversity, the economy, society, culture and other fields.