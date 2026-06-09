Tuesday Jun 9, 2026 | 中文

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Xi returns to Beijing after state visit to DPRK

2026-06-09 16:34:31Xinhua Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, returned to Beijing on Tuesday afternoon after concluding his state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Xi's entourage, including his wife Peng Liyuan, Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, returned on the same flight.

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