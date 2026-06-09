Xi says he reaches important consensus with Kim on developing China-DPRK relations in new era

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said on Tuesday that he reached important consensus with General Secretary Kim Jong Un on developing relations between China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in the new era.

The two sides also had in-depth discussions on safeguarding peace and stability in the region and the world, Xi said when he and his wife Peng Liyuan attended the luncheon hosted by Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, and his wife Ri Sol Ju.

Xi thanked Kim for the warm hospitality and thoughtful arrangements for the visit, noting that through the visit, the warmth and friendship extended by the DPRK party, government and people towards the Chinese party, government and people is felt even more deeply.

The mutual understanding between China and the DPRK has become deeper and more comprehensive, and the future development direction has become clearer and more definite, Xi said.

Xi said that he is ready to work with Kim to jointly lead China-DPRK relations to greater development and inject new and strong impetus into the socialist cause of the two countries.

For his part, Kim said that Xi's visit was a complete success, sending a positive message to the world that the DPRK and China are further strengthening their friendly cooperation, and attracting widespread attention from various sides.

Xi's visit was of great significance to bilateral relations and the future development of the region, Kim said, noting that the DPRK side stands ready to earnestly implement the important consensus reached during the visit, promote new tangible outcomes in bilateral cooperation, and advance DPRK-China relations to a new and higher level.

On Tuesday afternoon local time, Xi concluded his state visit to the DPRK and departed from Pyongyang. Kim and his wife went to the airport to see Xi and his wife off and held a grand farewell ceremony in their honor.