China sets 2026 economic growth target at 4.5 pct to 5 pct

(ECNS) -- China targets an economic growth of 4.5 percent to 5 percent this year and will strive for better in practice, according to a government work report submitted on Thursday to China's top legislature for deliberation.
(By Gong Weiwei)
