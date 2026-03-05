LINE

China sets 2026 economic growth target at 4.5 pct to 5 pct

(ECNS) -- China targets an economic growth of 4.5 percent to 5 percent this year and will strive for better in practice, according to a government work report submitted on Thursday to China's top legislature for deliberation. 

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

