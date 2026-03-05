China sets 2026 economic growth target at 4.5-5 pct

(ECNS) -- China targets an economic growth of 4.5 percent to 5 percent this year and will strive for better in practice, according to a government work report submitted on Thursday to the country's top legislature for deliberation.

Main targets for development this year also include: a surveyed urban unemployment rate of around 5.5 percent; over 12 million new urban jobs; an increase in consumer price index of around 2 percent; growth in personal income in step with economic growth; a basic equilibrium in the balance of payments; grain output of around 700 million tonnes; and a drop of around 3.8 percent in carbon dioxide emissions per unit of gross domestic product.