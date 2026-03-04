Deep sea needs down-to-earth scientific research

On April 7, 2021, nearly 2,000 meters beneath the South China Sea, China's deep-sea drilling rig Hainiu II bored down to 231 meters and set a world record. It was not just a technical triumph but evidence that cultivating innovation in people is as crucial as mastering technology itself.

The journey began in 2003 when China drilled its first 0.7-meter hole in the deep sea. Eighteen years later, that modest beginning had become a global benchmark. Now, scientists at the Ocean Laboratory of Hunan University of Science and Technology are preparing Hainiu III for sea trials after completing high-pressure chamber tests in Sanya, Hainan province.

The journey underscores a central lesson: meaningful scientific progress depends on immersive experience, long-term support and full integration of research and application.

In applied fields such as marine engineering, traditional evaluation systems often overemphasize the so-called "four onlys" — only papers, only titles, only professional rank and only awards. As a result, many researchers tend to chase metrics rather than tackle real challenges.

This approach stifles creativity and hinders progress. True development comes from engaging with problems at their source, where failures are frequent, lessons are immediate and solutions have tangible impact. Students must experience research in the field, not just in laboratories. Exposure to the realities of deep-sea exploration fosters resilience, practical skills and a sense of responsibility that no classroom or journal can replicate.

One doctoral student boarded a research vessel just a week after enrollment. On the deck, temperatures reached 70 C. The extended shifts through heat and seasickness were the first lessons in perseverance and teamwork. This ensures that young researchers not only understand theory but also experience it under real-world constraints. Many such immersive experiences have shaped the next generation of contributors to national strategic projects.

Equally important is adopting a long-cycle evaluation approach. Developing deep-sea drilling technology unfolds in cycles measured in years, sometimes decades. To judge it by the calendar year is to mistake a marathon for a sprint. It took 18 years and countless trials to move from 0.7 meters to 231 meters. Short-term performance metrics or annual publication quotas would never suffice. Assessing researchers based on representative achievements and long-term contributions allows them to focus on substantive breakthroughs rather than transient metrics. Recognizing this, recent national reforms have introduced 5-10 year evaluation cycles for young and fundamental research talent, demonstrating that true innovation is possible when assessment emphasizes impact over frequency.

The integration of research, application and industry is also essential. In recent years, patents developed by the team have been successfully translated into practical technologies, bridging the gap between laboratory discoveries and real-world applications. Such integration provides young researchers with a comprehensive understanding of how scientific insight translates into societal benefit. Projects such as Hainiu III illustrate the value of combining rigorous research with operational execution.

Meanwhile, seabed polymetallic sulfide drilling technology is approaching a world-first milestone, demonstrating how sustained effort over decades can lead to breakthroughs unattainable under conventional short-term pressures.

I believe that nurturing innovation requires more than technical instruction. It requires exposure to real challenges, patience through long research cycles and pathways that allow discoveries to move from theory to application. These elements create a virtuous cycle: young talent matures, technology advances and society benefits. Such lessons resonate globally. Any nation seeking frontier innovation faces similar challenges in preparing researchers capable of transforming ideas into impact.

China's journey from 0.7 meters to 231 meters in deep-sea drilling illustrates a broader truth: advances in frontier science and the development of young talent are inseparable. As Hainiu III prepares to explore deeper seas, it symbolizes not only technological achievement but also the growth of a generation of scientists who are skilled, resilient and ready to confront the unknown.

The deeper message of this journey lies not only beneath the seabed, but within the people who drill toward it. True innovation is not forged in machines, but molded in people.

The author is a professor at the Hunan University of Science and Technology and a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress.