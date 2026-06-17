China activates Level-IV emergency response following Qinghai earthquake

The office of the State Council earthquake relief headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management activated a Level-IV emergency response after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northwest China's Qinghai Province on Tuesday.

This photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows scattered items inside a store after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua)

A work team has been sent to the affected areas to guide emergency response and disaster relief work, according to the ministry.

One person had been confirmed dead and four others injured as of 6:40 p.m. Tuesday after the earthquake jolted Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Qinghai at 5:06 p.m. at a depth of 10 km.

The ministry called for stronger coordination and the swift dispatch of rescue teams to the affected areas, while urging all-out efforts to search for and rescue trapped people, deliver relief supplies, resettle affected residents, and closely monitor seismic activities.

The national comprehensive fire and rescue force has dispatched 320 rescuers, 78 vehicles and 10 search-and-rescue dogs to the site.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.